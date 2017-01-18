WCPO partners with Scripps, Greater Cincinnati Foundation to sponsor $100,000 literacy grant

CINCINNATI -- WCPO will join hands with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and Scripps Howard Foundation this year to help build literacy among Cincinnati’s impoverished families.

The three organizations have leveraged their resources to provide a $100,000 grant, which will be awarded to a local nonprofit that "fosters and promotes the development and expansion of new and/or existing literacy programs supporting children and their families living in poverty from birth through the early elementary school age," according to a news release from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

"In addition to shining light by supporting excellence in journalism, the Scripps Howard Foundation makes The E.W. Scripps Company’s vision of creating a better-informed world accessible to even the most disadvantaged children in our community," said Liz Carter, president and CEO, Scripps Howard Foundation, in a news release. "Children who read have the best hope of rising out of poverty and achieving their full potential. The entire Scripps community is proud to partner with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to give children that chance."

Education -- and therefore literacy -- is one of the most reliable tools for lifting children and families out of poverty, and nearly half of all children in Greater Cincinnati could use that help. According to The National Center for Children in Poverty, Greater Cincinnati ranks No. 4 in the nation for child poverty.

The nonprofit that receives this grant will be one that:

Serves children and families living in poverty.

Is located in Hamilton, Clermont, Butler or Warren counties in Ohio or Boone, Kenton or Campbell Counties in Kentucky.

Provides direct services to children and families living in poverty in one or more of those counties.

Eligible nonprofits must submit a letter of intent before Feb. 9, 2017, for grant consideration.

After a review by the participating organizations, 15 hand-selected nonprofits will be invited to fill out a complete application by March 3. Finalists will be determined by March 13, and the winner will be announced during the Scripps Howard Awards Program April 12.