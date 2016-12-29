Mayor, city manager defend decision to fire ex-chief Blackwell

CINCINNATI -- City officials defended the decision to fire former Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell last year after a more-than-$250,000 settlement agreement with the ex-chief and a complaint that he had planned to file were released this week.

In the agreement, the city agreed to pay more than $250,000 to Blackwell and his attorneys, and Blackwell agreed to not sue the city over his termination. Some officials said they didn't know about the settlement -- which was signed in August -- until it was reported Wednesday.

Mayor John Cranley was joined at the 3 p.m. conference by City Manager Harry Black, Police Chief Eliot Isaac, Councilmember Christopher Smitherman and City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething.

"Terminating Mr. Blackwell and hiring this great chief of police, Eliot Isaac, was the right thing to do for the people of Cincinnati," Cranley said.

Councilmembers Wendell Young and Yvette Simpson -- who has announced a run for mayor next year -- and several local community leaders have scheduled their own news conference on the subject for 6:02 p.m.

In a copy of an eight-count complaint Blackwell sent to the city but never filed, he laid out his issues with city officials.

Blackwell accused Cranley of "abuse of power" and Black of "illegal conduct," alleging a "conspiracy that resulted in the destruction of [Blackwell's] long and distinguished career as a law enforcement professional."

The complaint states that, during meetings in May 2015, Black pressured Blackwell to resign and said that Cranley was "the boss" who wanted his "own man" and believed Blackwell was a "bad fit" for police chief.

After Blackwell refused to resign, Cranley and black "began a campaign to assassinate his character," according to the complaint.

Blackwell was then terminated in September 2015 "without warning and due process," the complaint states.

In a news conference Thursday, Black reiterated the reasons for Blackwell's dismissal that he had released in a memorandum at the time: "disarray" and low morale in the police department.

"All of this not only jeopardized the overall effectiveness of a nationally renowned police department, but also put in jeopardy the overall safety and well-being of our residents," Black said.

After Blackwell's termination, officials named Eliot Isaac as the new chief. Blackwell's complaint alleged Isaac was picked "to avoid public pressure from the African-American community." Isaac, like Blackwell, is African-American.

Black called the suggestion that Isaac's appointment to chief was based on race "absolutely untrue."

"My decision to appoint Mr. Isaac as chief was based on what I felt the department and city needed at the time in terms of law enforcement leadership," Black said. "Chief Isaac possesses the proper temperament and law enforcement acumen, in addition to being familiar with the department and city."

Cranley also said firing Blackwell and promoting Isaac "was in the best interest of the safety of this city," citing low department morale and rising violent crime in the summer of 2015.

The mayor called the allegations in Blackwell's complaint "all categorically false" and accused Blackwell of "abusing his subordinates."

"Mr. Blackwell's failing leadership of the police department was putting the safety of our citizens at risk," Cranley said.

Settlement agreement controversy

The news conference came the day after a settlement agreement between the city and Blackwell was released, though the agreement had been signed in August. Several city council members expressed surprise over the settlement, saying they had been unaware the agreement had ever been made.

Ahead of the other news conference, Cranley accused Simpson and Young of "trying to make political hay" of Blackwell's firing and the settlement ahead of the next election.

