CINCINNATI -- Police have arrested the man they said killed a driver who accidentally hit a boy with his car.

Deonte Baber, 25, shot Jamie Urton in March on Kenton Street in Walnut Hills, police previously said. Baber is facing a murder charge in Urton's death.

"He's a piece of crap and he needs to go to jail for the rest of his life," Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

Police identified Baber as a suspect in March, but had been unable to find him. Covington police with the Cincinnati Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Baber in Covington Tuesday.

The boy's father, Jamall Killings, is also facing charges of murder and felonious assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.

Urton had been driving on Kenton Street between Burbank and Wilkinson at about noon March 24 when the 4-year-old boy jumped out from behind two cars, according to Deters. He said the collision "was clearly not the driver's fault."

Urton stopped, and he was pulled from the car, Deters said. He was beaten and then shot.

Killings admitted to pulling Urton from the car and beating him, according to Deters. He added that Killings told authorities who shot Urton, according to Deters, though the prosecutor declined to say who Killings named.

"It's just outrageous," Deters said. "I'm going to do my best to put him in jail for the rest of his life."

Baber was extradited to Hamitlon County Thursday.

A judge set Baber's bond at $2.5 million Friday. Baber is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.