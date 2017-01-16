PHOTOS: Final chili cook-off for Over-the-Rhine's Park + Vine

Eatery celebrated last day of business Sunday

WCPO Staff
8:55 PM, Jan 15, 2017

Park + Vine, the popular Over-the-Rhine "green general store" and vegan eatery, celebrated its last day in business -- and its final chili cook-off -- on Jan. 15, 2017. Some of the chili chefs stand behind their table and serve up samples of the vegan chili.

Joe Simon

CINCINNATI -- Park + Vine, the popular Over-the-Rhine "green general store" and vegan eatery, celebrated its last day in business -- and its final chili cook-off -- Sunday afternoon.

Click here or click the image below to view the photo gallery.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video