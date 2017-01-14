Our Daily Bread soup kitchen, site of a fatal shooting, to reopen Monday

CINCINNATI -- Our Daily Bread, the Over-the-Rhine soup kitchen that Monday became the site of a fatal shooting, will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day “as a visible reminder that violence does not stop love,” according to a news release.

Police have charged Robert Jacobs, 43, with murder and felonious assault for walking into Our Daily Bread and opening fire on two guests as others stood in line for breakfast. One, 28-year-old Deante Mattocks, died of his injuries. Another -- a female victim whose identity was not released -- was hospitalized but expected to recover.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors called Jacobs a "jilted member of a love triangle" involving Mattocks and the female victim.

Our Daily Bread closed after the incident so that staff members who witnessed the shooting could receive trauma counseling and the building itself could be outfitted with new security measures to prevent future violence.

"Our founder, Cookie Vogelpohl, created Our Daily Bread as a place of stability and hope," said Georgine Getty, the soup kitchen’s executive director, in a news release. "While we continue to serve that role for the community, our guests, volunteers and staff were badly shaken by the event."

People who enter the building will now be checked for weapons, and their personal belongings will be stored in a secure area until they are ready to leave the building, according to the release. On the day Our Daily Bread reopens, trauma specialists will be in the building to help guests who witnessed the shooting deal with the aftermath of that violence.

And hopefully, Getty said, Our Daily Bread can continue being what it has been since Vogelpohl established it in 1985: "a beacon of stability and hope in Over-the-Rhine."

"We just want to get back to doing what we do: feeding people and providing a safe gathering space," Getty said.