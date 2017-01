CINCINNATI -- While multiple emergency crews battled a fire at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Wednesday morning, a pedestrian was struck just a block away near the intersection of Burnet Avenue and Reading Road.

Crews were at the scene of the fire before 4:30 a.m. Officials said it was a smokeless, scentless transformer fire that was contained to the eighth level of the hospital. No patients are on the eighth floor and the hospital was not evacuated.

Update: Duke cut power to part of Children's Hospital, crews on the roof now. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/p8TfcUjZax — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) January 4, 2017

By 6:30 a.m., the fire was out, the hospital tweeted. No patients were injured, but power is out as a result.

All elected procedures and clinics at Cincinnati Children's are canceled until noon.

Burnet Avenue was closed near the hospital for more than two hours Wednesday morning.

Cincinnati Police said just before 6 a.m. that a pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Burnet Avenue and Reading Road.

