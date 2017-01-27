Family opens visitation to public for slain 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson

CINCINNATI -- As the community struggles to come to terms with the senseless loss of 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson, shot to death in her Mount Auburn home on Jan. 18, "Sissy" will be laid to rest Saturday at Spring Grove Cemetery.

Her family has chosen to open her viewing to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Spring Grove Cemetery's Norman Chapel.

District Four officers have been working nonstop with homicide detectives to find the three men who entered her Burnet Avenue home that evening and shot Alexandrea and her father, who survived.

Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information to $2,500 -- the largest that the organization offers -- and reiterated its commitment to protecting the identity of any person who came forward with information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call (513) 352-3040.