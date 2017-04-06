Lost semi driver crashes truck against building in Mount Adams.

CINCINNATI -- Driving among the parked cars of Mount Adams can be nerve-wracking enough in a car, let alone a big rig, and a lost truck driver found that out the hard way early Thursday morning.

Police say the semitractor-trailer driver, who has only been on the job for about three weeks, took a wrong exit off Interstate 71 and ended up on Columbia Parkway before cutting through Mount Adams around 2 a.m.

He first took out a telephone pole at Parkside Place and Louden Street, telling police he didn't even hear that he struck it. The driver also struck a garbage can before beaching his truck against the Tohi Spa at Louden and Hatch streets as he tried to turn left, ignoring the one way signs and tearing off bricks and the spa's front awning.

Damage to Tohi Tea Bar in Mount Adams. Semi couldn't make the tight left turn. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/v6C84WTdl4 — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) April 6, 2017

Firefighters watched closely as the man backed down Louden Street because a fire hydrant was stuck underneath the semi. By 5 a.m., they had backed the truck one block to the intersection with Paradrome Street.

Officers had to run the plates of cars parked on both sides of the street to try and find some drivers who might live in the neighborhood so they could move the cars.

