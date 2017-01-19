Man struck and killed by train on Seymour Avenue

CINCINNATI -- A man was struck and killed by a train on Seymour Avenue early Thursday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

The conductor of the train called police after the incident, police said, and authorities responded to search for the body. It was discovered under an overpass. The victim's identity had not yet been determined in the immediate aftermath of the discovery.

Cincinnati police said they plan to work in cooperation with railroad authorities to learn more about the circumstances of the man's death.