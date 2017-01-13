Man found dead of gunshot wound in Walnut Hills, police say

Cloudy
Twenty-three-year-old Terrence Woods was fount shot to death in an alley Thursday.
His body was discovered in an alleyway on Kerper Avenue.
CINCINNATI -- Police are investigating a man found dead in a Walnut Hills alley Thursday.
Terrence Woods, 23, was found dead around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Terrace just off Kerper Avenue. A gunshot wound was the apparent cause of death, police said.
