Man found dead of gunshot wound in Walnut Hills, police say

WCPO Staff
4:27 PM, Jan 12, 2017
6 hours ago

Twenty-three-year-old Terrence Woods was fount shot to death in an alley Thursday.

His body was discovered in an alleyway on Kerper Avenue.

CINCINNATI -- Police are investigating a man found dead in a Walnut Hills alley Thursday.

Terrence Woods, 23, was found dead around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Terrace just off Kerper Avenue. A gunshot wound was the apparent cause of death, police said.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

