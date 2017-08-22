Man charged with stealing from charity thrift shop

CINCINNATI -- St. Vincent de Paul exists to help people who have nowhere else to turn, community relations director Larry Shields said Tuesday. Its network of thrift stores, charity drives and social wellness programs are meant to protect Cincinnati's poor and most vulnerable residents.

That's why he found it so heartbreaking Saturday, he said, when a man smashed the glass front door of a Beechmont St. Vincent de Paul store and snatched a donation box from the cashier's counter.

"We just really feel for the guy," Shields said. "This is a sad situation because someone who is struggling that much can obviously use the help from St. Vincent de Paul."

Danny Verdon, 46, appeared in court Tuesday to answer a felony breaking and entering charge for the theft. According to court records, he had been arrested just a week before that offense for stealing 75 cents from a parked car.

Verdon became combative in court Tuesday and was held in contempt, netting a five-day term in jail. According to his lawyer, he had been "working and living a law-abiding life" since his last charge in 2011.

"We just pray he's able to get what he needs,to get back on his feet or come back to us for assistance in a difference way," Shields said. "This isn't the way to go about it when you need help."