Apartment building where firefighter Daryl Gordon died reopens with safety upgrades

CINCINNATI - The Madisonville apartment building where firefighter Daryl Gordon died two years ago has reopened with a new owner and safety upgrades.

Wallick Communities says it has made major changes at King Towers to keep tenants and first responders safe in case of another emergency.

Restoration from the fire on March 26, 2015 cost $2.4 million. In addition, Wallick says it is investing another quarter-million dollars to give the place more of a community feel.

The biggest change is a new elevator with accordion-style doors. It replaces one with a door that opened outward and didn't latch properly.

Old elevator door New elevator door

Gordon fell down the elevator shaft when he didn't see a hand-written warning on the door in the dark, smoke-filled hallway, according to fire officials. Gordon was going door-to-door searching for residents trapped inside. He and other firefighters rescued 12 residents, fire officials said.

Charles Tassell, one of the Wallick principal owners, says additional modifications have and are being made.

"Color and paint, which brightens it up. Also lights - putting better lighting in both inside and exterior lighting," Tassell said. "Changing landscaping ... improving cameras and putting more cameras around ,and actually improving more cameras on the exterior as well. We're in that process Also moving toward amenities such as playgrounds and basketball hoops and such."

The goal is for Wallick to be long-term partners with not only residents but with the Madisonville Community Council.

Cincinnati Firefighter Union President Matt Alter agreed that the new owners have made the building safer, but Alter expressed concern about the sustainability of the property in the long term.

Tassell said they will stay on top of it.

RELATED:

Last alarm: How Daryl Gordon lost his life saving others

Mom describes rescue, thanks Daryl Gordon

Daryl Gordon’s funeral: Thousands bid farewell to a true hero

Confusion, equipment failures cited in Daryl Gordon death report

Cincinnati FD unveils memorial plaque for Daryl Gordon