COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bill supported by some Ohio lawmakers requiring identification photos on food stamp cards is a step closer to approval.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the House Community and Family Advancement Committee approved the measure last week.

Supporters of the bill say adding a photo ID will help eliminate fraud by people using food stamp cards for illegal cash exchanges.

Critics say photos won’t help if stores aren’t required to check the cards. And opponents say the measure would present problems for families that share cards or for people who rely on caretakers to shop for them.

Democratic Rep. Janine Boyd, a Cleveland Heights Democrat, says legislators should shift their focus to retailers instead of targeting the vulnerable.

A full House vote hasn’t been scheduled.