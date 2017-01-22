Swastikas, slurs painted at Withrow High School

CINCINNATI -- For the second time in recent weeks, a Cincinnati school was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Several swastikas, along with racist and homophobic slurs, were painted on the grounds of Withrow High School in Hyde Park, near the football field.

One swastika at Withrow covered on a parking sign, with the word "TRUMP" painted on the sidewalk directly in front of it.

Another, painted on a sidewalk, had "F*** n****** and f******" written above it, along with "-J. Cranley," an apparent reference to Cincinnati's mayor who swiftly and strongly condemned past incidents of anti-Jewish vandalism in the city.

More swastikas were painted on a metal rolldown window for concession sales and on the side of a building at Withrow.

Nazis appropriated the symbol in the 20th century, and it's now widely viewed as anti-Semitic and racist.

Cincinnati police from District Two responded for a report of criminal damaging.

Earlier this month, someone painted a swastika on a sign at Hebrew Union College, a Jewish seminary on Clifton Avenue. Hebrew Union's president, Rabbi Aaron Panken, said the paint was easy to remove.

In December, an interracial couple found swastikas and other vandalism at one of their rental properties in East Price Hill. One of their former tenants was arrested and charged in that case.

WCPO.com Editor in Chief Mike Canan contributed to this report.