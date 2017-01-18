Hyde Park gallery features work from National Geographic photographers

The Miller Gallery in Hyde Park will debut an exhibit Wednesday featuring the work of National Geographic photographers Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier.

It’s the first time the works of these artists will be featured in a fine art setting and they’re doing so right here in Cincinnati.

The subject of their work for this show is Sea Legacy — a nonprofit composed of like minded photographers and filmmakers who are dedicated to ocean conservation.

Proceeds from the exhibit will go to the organization to fund future conservation trips and other resources needed.

The exhibit runs through Feb. 18.

Hear these photographers in their own words talk about the show in the video above.