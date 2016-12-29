Evanston volunteers demolish shed for 98-year-old veteran

CINCINNATI -- Tamie Tooles saved $800 in quarters for over two years, but that still wasn’t enough.

The city was on the brink of fining Tamie and her husband, Elijah, a 98-year-old WWII veteran, for an unsafe shed in their backyard after they couldn’t come up with enough money for its demolition.

That’s when YouthBuild of Northern Kentucky stepped in.

YouthBuild of Northern Kentucky assists individuals ages 16-24 in developing skills for employment through community service. The organization also helps those individuals receive their GED or high school diploma.

Over a dozen volunteers from the organization helped the Tooleses tear their shed down -- and this demolition service was completely free of charge.

“I says, ‘Is there a charge?’ He said, ‘No ma'am.’ I said, ‘You got to be kidding me,’” Tamie said with a laugh.

The young volunteers said the feeling of lending a helping hand is the only payment they need.

“It makes me feel good. I like helping people out. I like making people smile,” said YouthBuild member Nathaniel O'Bryant.

Don Wittrock, manager of YouthBuild, said tearing the shed down was the perfect opportunity for volunteer work.

“Once we came and saw it, and met Mr. Elijah and his wonderful wife, it just brought great pride,” Wittrock said.

Now the Tooleses have a clear backyard, and Tamie said she’s not letting that $800 go to waste, either.

“So now, the $800 I was saving to get that pulled down, I'm going to get me a brand new stove,” Tamie said.