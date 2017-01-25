CINCINNATI - A man was shot at Government Square Downtown Wednesday afternoon and a male suspect was captured three blocks away, police said.

The shooting happened near Fifth and Walnut streets. The area is locked down at this time, police said.

First responders move the victim to an ambulance.

Officers apprehended the suspect near Eighth and Walnut (see the photo below) and a gun was recovered, police said.

Police capture suspect near Eighth and Walnut streets.

The victim, 42, has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses said they heard two or three shots.

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

