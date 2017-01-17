Acme Lock and Hardware expands into full-service hardware, garden center in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- A Downtown staple is getting a big upgrade as Acme Lock and Hardware reopens as Woods Hardware in a new, much larger location just across the street.

The old store at Main and Court streets was about 1,500 square feet while the new space in the former Republican Club at 125 E. Ninth St. measures some 8,000 square feet. Acme Lock got its start as a family-owned locksmith in 1933 and added the hardware section after a fire forced them to relocate in 2007, according to the store's website.

Woods Hardware Now sells all the hammers, nails, paint, plumbing supplies and power tools associated with a hardware store, but it also features a garden center with grills, patio furniture and pet supplies.

Matt Woods

Current owner Matt Woods said the pet supplies section is his "baby" since nobody else but Findlay Market has pet supplies Downtown. He also said three nearby streetcar stops and influx of businesses made him realize they needed to expand.

"Just seeing what’s occurred in Over-the-Rhine and Downtown, we wanted to grow with the community, having relevant products that meet the needs of the residents and the maintenance and janitorial guys down at the central business district," Woods said. "We didn’t have a choice but to grow. Our customers were demanding it, and we lucked out finding a space so close to our existing location."