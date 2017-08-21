Colerain Township nudist resort Paradise Gardens is sold, closed

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A Greater Cincinnati nudist resort has closed after decades.

Paradise Gardens sent out an email Sunday night stating that the resort has been sold and is no longer open to visitors.

"We thank you for your patronage throughout the years and know you will understand the sadness of our community as we have to leave a place that we all love," the email states.

The resort's owner's sold the secluded Blue Rock Road property to a developer who plans to build homes there, Paradise Gardens President Ron Coleman said.

Paradise Gardens first opened in 1970 and its most recent owners purchased it in 1983. With the then-current group of owners aging, Coleman said they put the resort up for sale 10 years ago and hoped other members would buy it, but that didn't pan out.

"It was time to move on," he said.

The contract to sell the property was penned back in January, Coleman said. He declined the name the buyer.

The family-friendly resort offered weekly nude activities throughout the warmer end of the year, including darts and volleyball competitions, potluck dinners and holiday parties.

Coleman said some members were talking about joining another nudist club, but they were not planning anything as a group.