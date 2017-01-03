City manager: Officials will be notified of settlement agreements

CINCINNATI -- Lawsuits settled by the city won't be kept secret again, according to a memo from the city manager.
City Manager Harry Black wrote that he has informed the city solicitor to inform the mayor and city council at least once a month of any settlement agreements finalized by the city administration for more than $5,000.
The move came after several council members expressed surprise at the recent news that the city had settled with former Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell for more than $250,000 last August after Blackwell provided the city with a draft of a potential lawsuit.
"Several times I inquired whether there was going to be a settlement," Vice Mayor David Mann said last week. "I was told directly by the city manager that there will not be a settlement. Having asked that, I would have expected to be told when that position was changed, but I wasn't."