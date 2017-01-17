City looks at buying King Records property for preservation

CINCINNATI -- City officials took a first step Tuesday that could help protect a local landmark.

The city council's budget & finance committee approved a resolution to declare their intent to purchase the former King Records property in order to preserve it.

Several musicians who recorded at King, including Bootsy Collins, Philip Paul and Otis Williams, spoke in support of efforts to preserve the Evanston property during the budget & finance committee meeting Tuesday.

Bootsy and Patti Collins ask City Council to save King Records building. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/Usa3sPqGyC — Jordan Burgess (@WCPOJordan) January 17, 2017

"Everybody in there, they saw the light," Collins said. "The people that are trying to hold us up, they're going to feel the light too."

King Records closed in 1971. The building is now owned by Dynamic Industries, which has plans to teat it down. A lawyer representing the company didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The city council declared the site a Local Historic Landmark in 2015.

The council resolution could be a step toward protecting the building. City Councilmember Christopher Smitherman went so far as to threated "a curse" if the building is torn down.

"It will be a curse upon you," Smitherman said. "You'll be cursed."

Dynamic Industries is seeking a demolition permit. A hearing is scheduled for later this month.