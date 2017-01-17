City looks at buying King Records property for preservation

CINCINNATI -- City officials took a first step Tuesday that could help protect a local landmark.
The city council's budget & finance committee approved a resolution to declare their intent to purchase the former King Records property in order to preserve it.
Several musicians who recorded at King, including Bootsy Collins, Philip Paul and Otis Williams, spoke in support of efforts to preserve the Evanston property during the budget & finance committee meeting Tuesday.
"Everybody in there, they saw the light," Collins said. "The people that are trying to hold us up, they're going to feel the light too."
King Records closed in 1971. The building is now owned by Dynamic Industries, which has plans to teat it down. A lawyer representing the company didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.