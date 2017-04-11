Cincinnati Zoo warns of fake Team Fiona T-shirts

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Zoo issued an important warning for Team Fiona Monday.

Companies are claiming to sell the Cincinnati Zoo’s #TeamFiona design T-shirts, the zoo said on Facebook Monday.

“We believe these are scams and will only take your money,” the post said.

The Fiona T-shirts ordered through the zoo or cincyshirts.com help raise money for the costs to care for the premie.

Proceeds from shirts purchased through the zoo’s Booster campaign, which ran February to March, also went towards Fiona’s care costs.

Authentic #TeamFiona shirts can be ordered at the zoo’s gift shop, by phone at 513-559-7763 or online at cincyshirts.com