Cincinnati firefighters ask for bulletproof vests

"Nobody wants to be shot at," he said, "Nobody wants to be worried about, are they going to be assaulted when they're just carrying out their daily lives? Or in this case, just doing our work."
For now, most Cincinnati firefighters are wearing hand-me-downs from the police department, making the most of officers' expired bulletproof vests.
Smitherman said that's good, but not necessarily enough.
"We're all responding to the same chaos, and when bullets are flying, we want to make sure that, if one of our firefighters is shot, that our firefighters are as protected as our police officers," he said.
The estimated cost of the new bulletproof vests is about $250,000. They'll be bright red, clearly identifying the firefighter crews, and custom-fit.
"If it saves the life of one firefighter, it was worth it," Smitherman said.