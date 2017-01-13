Celebrate 60th anniversary of Cincinnati Travel, Sports and Boat Show with free admission Friday

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Travel, Sports and Boat Show is back for its 60th year at the Duke Energy Convention Center at a special price for Friday only: FREE.

The show features 400 displays and exhibits including boating and marine services, adventure sports, RVs and camping, golf, travel destinations, outdoor recreation and more. Admission is free from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 only.

Attending during the remaining seven days of the show will set adults back $12 at the Elm Street lobby ticket window. Adults can save $3 on regular admission by purchasing tickets at Cincinnati-area Kroger stores. Tickets can be purchased online here for $10. Children (ages 12 and under) are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The Cincinnati Golf Show will run in tandem with the travel, sports and boat show from Friday through Sunday. It features more than 20,000 square feet of golf merchandise, golf destinations near and far and seminars from the pros.

The show will be open the following days and times:

Friday, Jan. 13: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the website here.