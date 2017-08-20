Bicyclist killed in hit-skip crash on Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI -- A hit-and-run crash on the Western Hills Viaduct left a bicyclist dead Saturday night.

Anthony Grace, 44, was headed west at about 10:44 p.m. when he rode into oncoming traffic, Cincinnati police said.

A dark-colored vehicle hit him and sent him into the path of Robert Huffaker's Lincoln Town Car, police said.

Huffaker also hit Grace. Cincinnati Fire Department took him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Huffaker, 68, was not injured.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating. Any witnesses should call 513-352-2514.