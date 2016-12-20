Brothers charged in Craigslist scam robbery

CINCINNATI -- Two brothers are facing serious charges after police say they beat and robbed a man who thought he was buying a TV off Craigslist.

Marcus and John Donahue, 18 and 24, respectively, were being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of aggravated robbery. Police said that a man thought he was meeting them on Este Avenue to buy a TV from them, but instead they drew a gun and punched and kicked him, knocking out his teeth.

The brothers both pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

The victim didn't want to go on camera, but said he was trying to get a new TV because his old one was stolen when his home was burglarized last weekend.

Sgt. Eric Franz said there are plenty of safe spots to make a Craigslist transaction.

"You really want to go to a public location, a police department. Every police department in Hamilton County, for the most part, will let you come into our parking lot and do the transaction," Franz said. "Banks are another good place -- anywhere that's public."

It's also a good idea to bring a cellphone or bring someone else in the car, Franz said.