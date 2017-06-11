More than 500 left without power after crash in Avondale

CINCINNATI -- More than 500 people were without power Saturday night after a crash knocked over a utility pole in Avondale, police said.

Police closed Reading Road between Paddock Road and Asmann Avenue after the crash.

One person was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The person's condition was not known Saturday night.

Reading Rd closed between Paddock & Asmann due to a severe accident. Victim w/injuries arrived at Children's Hosp. More details to come... pic.twitter.com/swsy572klK — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) June 11, 2017

Click here to see Duke Energy’s power outage map.