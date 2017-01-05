Luxury dine-in Carmike Cinemas opens at Anderson Towne Center

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The wait is over for movie-lovers in the southeast corner of Greater Cincinnati. A brand new Carmike Cinemas is opening at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Anderson Towne Center.

The signs have been up for months, so people have been anticipating this day for a very long time. When the doors finally open for Thursday's soft opening (with all proceeds going to charity), it will be the first theater of its kind in this neighborhood.

No longer will people have to drive to Newport, Kentucky, or Milford to catch the latest flicks on the big screen; they can just drive a few miles from home or work to the intersection of Beechmont Avenue and Five Mile Road.

Carmikes Ovation Cinema Grill has a restaurant, bar, luxury seating and state-of-the-art dimension sound and screen effects. The grand opening is Jan. 16. Check movies and showtimes at the website here. Most tickets will be $3 during this soft opening.