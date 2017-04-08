Williamstown house fire kills 66-year-old man

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. -- A 66-year-old man died in a house fire Friday night on Turner Road, according to Chief Lonnie Kohn of the Corinth Fire Department.

The fire started around 7 p.m., Kohn said; although seven people lived in the home, the victim was the only person inside when the fire began.

Kohn said family members discovered the victim near the front door and dragged him out of the house, but they were too late to save his life.