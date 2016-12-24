Comic book artist Matthew Swift, who collaborated with WCPO, passed away this year

I wish we would have had more time to collaborate with his unique talent. Instead, we have asked our staff artist/cartoonist Kevin Necessary to keep the Cincinnati Super Heroes feature alive in Matthew’s honor.
But more than losing Matthew’s talents, we as a community lost a passionate, caring man, and he leaves behind a wife, Roxanna, and young daughter.
I attended a service honoring Matthew’s life. The funeral home was standing room only. He had touched so many.
After Matthew and I connected mostly over email, he came to the station eager for any collaboration. His background was as a comic book artist. He painted the Origin Story books for Marvel’s Captain America, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, The Mighty Avengers, Wolverine and more.
He knew we probably couldn’t afford the normal rates for his art. But he was passionate about connecting with journalism and trying to use his art to make our community a better place.
He described taking mission trips and constantly looking at how he could help.
He wanted to use his art to make the world a better, happier place.