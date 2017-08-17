Fort Thomas crossing guard has kept kids, drivers safe for over 30 years

FORT THOMAS, Ky. -- There’s hardly a Fort Thomas driver who doesn’t know Judy Kiskaden.

Kiskaden has been directing traffic and keeping kids safe near Moyer Elementary School for over 30 years.

As kids head back to school across the Tri-State, Kiskaden said it’s important for drivers to remember to pay attention to their surroundings.

“They have to pay attention," she said. "They’re usually on the phone, texting, talking, in a hurry, not paying attention, some of them sit there and gab on the phone and you’ve gotta holler at them to keep moving … they usually pay pretty much attention to me."

No one has ever been hurt for as long as Kiskaden has been on the job. She credits her vigilance.

“I focus on what I’m doing. I pay attention to what I have to do … I love doing. It doesn’t bother me although I’m out here in all types of weather.”