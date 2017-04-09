Elder graduate Ryan Custer injured at large Oxford party

CINCINNATI -- An Elder High School alumnus and Wright State freshman suffered a traumatic injury Saturday at a large party in Oxford, Ohio.

A supervisor at University of Cincinnati Medical Center reported Ryan Custer was in critical condition Saturday evening, according to WCPO media partner the Journal-News.

Custer graduated from Elder last spring. Tweets posted to his Twitter account asked for prayers on his behalf.

Emergency crews were called to a student rental on Main Street shortly before 4 p.m. According to the Journal-News, that's where Custer was found face-down in a makeshift pool.

Oxford Fire Chief John Detherage told the Journal-News the pool was part of "a very large party with several hundred people."

Detherage said the pool had been constructed using straw bales and a blue tarp. It had between 6 and 10 inches of water and a slide contraption.

Detherage said he wasn't sure exactly how the injured man ended up face-down in the water.

Partygoers offered differing versions that ranged from him falling into the water to sliding into the water.

Detherage said one of the bystanders pulled him out of the water.