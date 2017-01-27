2nd teen charged in Middletown church arson

Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 25°
HI: 33°
LO: 27°
HI: 32°
LO: 20°
MIDDLETOWN, OHIO. Jan. 22, 2017. A fire gutted Middletown's Tytus Avenue First Church of God early Sunday morning. Investigators later determined the cause was arson and charged a teenage boy.
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- A second Middletown teen has been charged in connection with a church fire on Jan. 22.
A 16-year-old has been charged with failure to report a crime and receiving stolen property, Lt. Jimmy Cunningham told WCPO news partner the Journal-News.
The boy was not at Tytus Avenue First Church of God when another 16-year-old Middletown boy allegedly set the church on fire after breaking in and stealing $1,000 and other items, Cunningham said.
The boy was in possession of a computer that was stolen from the church, police said. He will appear in Butler County juvenile court next month.
The 16-year-old charged with arson, breaking and entering and theft will probably face additional charges, police said. Others will also be charged in connection to the fire.
The fire caused about $450,000, fire officials said.