Man arrested, charged with murder in September shooting death in Hamilton

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 36°
HAMILTON, OHIO. Sept. 6, 2016. Hamilton police investigate a death on Maple Avenue.
HAMILTON, OHIO. Sept. 6, 2016. Hamilton police investigate a death on Maple Avenue.
Timothy Dugan
HAMILTON, Ohio -- An arrest has been made seven months after officers found a 36-year-old man shot and killed in Hamilton.
Robert L. Bishop, 45, was arrested and charged with murder with a gun specification in connection to the Sept. 6 homicide of Timothy James Dugan.
Hamilton police found Dugan dead inside an apartment at Maple Avenue and South Ninth Street, according to Sgt. Brian Robinson.