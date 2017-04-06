Man arrested, charged with murder in September shooting death in Hamilton

WCPO Staff
9:58 AM, Apr 6, 2017
10:18 AM, Apr 6, 2017

HAMILTON, OHIO. Sept. 6, 2016. Hamilton police investigate a death on Maple Avenue.

Greg Lynch | Journal-News
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAMILTON, OHIO. Sept. 6, 2016. Hamilton police investigate a death on Maple Avenue.

Greg Lynch | Journal-News
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Timothy Dugan

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAMILTON, Ohio -- An arrest has been made seven months after officers found a 36-year-old man shot and killed in Hamilton.

Robert L. Bishop, 45, was arrested and charged with murder with a gun specification in connection to the Sept. 6 homicide of Timothy James Dugan.

Hamilton police found Dugan dead inside an apartment at Maple Avenue and South Ninth Street, according to Sgt. Brian Robinson. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video