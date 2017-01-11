Second suspect in Hamilton firefighter's death fighting extradition to Ohio

RICHMOND, Ky. -- The second man charged in the death of a Hamilton firefighter is fighting authorities' efforts to bring him to Ohio to face the charges.

William Tucker, 49, is facing charges of murder and two counts of aggravated arson in the death of Patrick Wolterman, who was killed while fighting a fire in Lester Parker's Butler County home in 2015. Parker has also been charged in Wolterman's death.

Officials in Ohio have sought extradition to bring Tucker to Butler County for a trial. In court in Madison County, Kentucky Wednesday, Tucker asked for an extradition hearing. The judge set his bond at $1 million, due to the nature of the charges and because authorities said Tucker is a flight risk.

Attorney Carl Lewis said extradition hearings don't happen often.

"Ninety-nine-point-nine-nine-nine times out of 100, an individual will waive extradition," Lewis said.

Since Tucker hasn't waived extradition, the hearing will determine whether the warrant was issued properly, and that the defendant is who police say he is.

"An individual would not be extradited if identity were an issue," Lewis said. "Carl Lewis: that's a common name. Is it Carl Lewis the track star? Is it Carl Lewis the lawyer?"

The process may seem like a formality, but it's important, according to Lewis.

"You want to follow due process and make sure you've got the right individual," he said.

Tucker's extradition hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 18.