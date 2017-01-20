Coroner: 5 fatal overdoses in 2 days in Butler County

5:32 PM, Jan 20, 2017

HAMILTON, Ohio -- Butler County officials are investigating five deaths suspected to have been caused by fentanyl/heroin overdoses in the past two days.

The five fatal overdoses all happened between Jan. 19 and 20, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Officials from the coroner's office said they were working with the Middletown Health Department, Butler County Health Department and City of Hamilton Health Department.

Officials said that anyone with concerns or questions can call the 24-hour Crisis Line/Heroin Hotline at 844-427-4747 or Project Dawn through thr Butler County Health Department at 513-863-1770.

