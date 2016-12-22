Another credit card skimmer found at a Butler County gas station

HAMILTON, Ohio -- Officials discovered another credit card skimmer at a Butler County gas station Wednesday.

Butler County Auditor inspectors discovered the skimmer at the Marathon station at 2693 Dixie Highway. It was the fourth time a skimmer has been discovered in the area in the past few days, and the 11th found in Butler County since 2015.

"Gas station owners need to strengthen the security of these pumps," Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds said. "And we need to start seeing some arrests made for these crimes."

Skimmers were also found since Saturday at the Mobile at 7157 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, the BP at 20 N. Erie Blvd. in Hamilton and the Marathon at 6100 Dixie Highway in Fairfield.

Officials said they believe the sudden increase of skimmers is related to criminal activity ramping-up ahead of the Christmas driving season.

Inspectors had checked the Marathon station Saturday where a skimmer was discovered Wednesday.

Watch how quickly someone can install a skimmer:

No larger than a thumb drive, skimmers pose a major threat to consumers and their credit card information. Rigged and wired to fit the inside of gas pumps, credit card skimmers are completely invisible to consumers and retailers. Once installed, thieves can commit electronic identity theft by getting a hold of their victims' banking and credit card information.

IN DEPTH: What makes skimming easier for thieves

Reynolds' staff have checked every gas pump in Butler County 28 times since June, he said.

For consumers, Reynolds recommended never using a debit card when paying for gas at the pump. Anyone who sees something unusual should also report it, and