GEORGETOWN, Ohio – Authorities will update the public Tuesday on the latest in the 2013 unsolved slaying of a 22-year-old pregnant Brown County mother.

John Burke, head of Brown County's Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, said there are "no major breakthroughs" in the case, but there is a renewed effort to solve it.

"We are going to devote fresh resources to the case," Burke said.

The county’s task force, sheriff’s office, prosecutor’s office and Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Southern Hills Career Center Board Office in Georgetown.

Stykes was 17-weeks pregnant when she was found with multiple gunshot wounds and slouched in her vehicle on Aug. 28, 2013. She was just three miles away from her parents’ home in Ripley. Bullets struck her neck, chest and right arm.

Stykes' father, Dave Dodson, said authorities are "reopening" the case.

While the case was never officially closed, Dodson said detectives stopped investigating his daughter's death. He said he does not believe they have made any progress in the last year.

"(The sheriff's office) stopped taking my calls," he said.

Since Stykes' death, Brown County has elected a new sheriff, prosecutor and coroner. Gordon Ellis took over the role of sheriff this month, replacing Dwayne Wenninger.

Wenninger held the office since 2001.

"With the new sheriff taking over, I have hope we'll get answers," Dodson said. "The previous sheriff would never sit down with me. (Having a new sheriff) is a confidence builder for me. He wants this case solved. I think he’ll be able to do it."

Stykes’ young daughter, Aubree, was found strapped in her car seat, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. Just 14 months old at the time, Aubree managed to survive the shooting after several major surgeries.

The coroner did not find gunshot residue at the site of Stykes’ death, indicating the mother was not shot at close range. She also had several abrasions to her face, right arm and fingers, as well as abrasions to her right leg. Toxicology results reported no drugs or alcohol in her system.

When Stykes’ body was brought to the coroner’s office, authorities said she had all of her jewelry and about $125 in cash on her.

Shane Stykes, Brittany Stykes’ widower, said he has been advised not to speak to reporters on the case.

He would only tell WCPO his daughter, Aubree, is doing very well and will start kindergarten soon.

“She is always happy and you would never know something happened to her,” Shane Stykes said. “She loves and misses her mom.”

The last big break

The case has puzzled Brown County authorities for more than three years. The last major lead in the case happened more than a year ago in September 2015 when authorities executed a search warrant at a home.

According to an affidavit, a female informant came forward in June 2015 with a possible suspect and motive. She said she had knowledge of the case that went “well beyond that of the general public,” investigators said.