Delta announces big changes to its service at CVG as it prepares to compete with Southwest

CINCINNATI – Some major changes are coming to Delta’s service at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The airline announced Wednesday it is adding more seats for Cincinnati travelers, as well as improved schedules and upgraded aircrafts. The news comes a month after Southwest Airlines announced low-cost service at CVG starting this summer, which is sure to add some competition.

Delta officials said its upgrades include the addition of first-class cabins – more than 75 percent of all CVG flights will operate with them. That’s the largest amount ever offered to Cincinnati customers, Delta officials said.

The upgrades will happen in nine major markets. Here’s how Delta breaks it down:

There will be expanded service in five cities with additional daily flight to Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Orlando and Toronto.

Aircraft upgrades are planned in two markets: Denver to mainline and all Minneapolis flights offering first class.

We’ll see seasonal extensions in two markets: Fort Myers travel will now be operating daily throughout the summer and Seattle travel is extending into the fall and spring.

"These enhancements reflect the solid demand from both business and leisure travelers," said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Vice President–Network Planning. "We are proud to serve our Cincinnati customers as the No. 1 airline connecting Cincinnati to the world."

Delta says it is improving schedules in four markets including Charlotte, Hartford, Newark and Philadelphia. Schedules in these markets will be retimed to allow for convenient day trips for business and leisure travelers with morning departures and evening returns, according to a news release.

Flights will also be more evenly distributed for improved coverage throughout the day, the airline says.

"CVG is pleased to see Delta's capacity growth and schedule enhancements," CVG Chief Executive Officer Candace McGraw said. "Delta's local CVG passenger volume has grown for 15 consecutive months and these changes will certainly help continue that trend while benefiting business and leisure customers in our region."

Delta will fly from CVG to 35 destinations this summer including Delta's nonstop service to Paris-Charles de Gaulle in conjunction with joint venture partner Air France KLM. Cancun and Toronto service round out Delta's international offerings.