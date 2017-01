FLORENCE, Ky. -- Two lanes of northbound I-71/75 just before Mount Zion Road were closed by a rollover crash around 1 a.m. Tuesday, and crews were working to clean up debris left from the semitractor-trailer.

There were no serious injuries, but multiple tow trucks responded to pull the truck upright as crews remove its cargo. Lanes reopened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.