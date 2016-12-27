CINCINNATI -- Over-the-Rhine startup Oros makes a product that attempts to answer a deep need in the human psyche: the need to dress warmly without looking like the Michelin Man.

Oros manufactures and sells jackets and outdoor apparel made from material used by NASA to keep astronauts warm in temperatures near absolute zero.

This insulation is only one-tenth the thickness of natural insulators such as goose down.

Who started Oros?

Two friends, Michael Markesbery and Richvik Venna.

Markesbery was a pre-med student at Miami University when he learned about something called aerogel, which was originally created in 1931 by an American scientist and was later used by NASA in the space program.

He saw an opportunity to make warm, thinner outdoor apparel, something that he'd seen the need for while climbing a mountain in the Alps his sophomore year.

"I was thinking, 'This is miserable. It's the 21st century, but I'm still using animal byproducts to keep me warm,'" he said.

During his senior year, he and Venna took a $10,000 NASA scholarship he had received and put it into creating a product. Their initial problem, he said, was that aerogel was very brittle, and they needed to figure out how to make it more elastic.

After they found a way to do that and create their Solarcore insulation, for which patents are pending, they found a manufacturer who would make a prototype jacket without charging them in advance.

In April 2015, they conducted a Kickstarter campaign that they hoped would raise $100,000 in 10 days. If it had not done so, Markesbery said, he would have gone on to med school.

But in the first 36 hours of the campaign, they raised $125,000, which Markesbery said was mind-blowing.

"We didn't expect that in the least," he said.

The campaign raised a total of $320,000, he said, and that was the start of Oros, which means "mountain" in Greek.

Three months ago, the company raised $1.2 million in its first venture-capital campaign. The founders used the money to hire a team of eight full-time employees (including themselves), and move to new office space at 538 Reading Road, the former home of fellow startup LISNR.

WCPO Insiders can find out how much revenue the young company has taken in, whether it's in line with projections, and what the founders consider to be their greatest obstacle as they move forward.