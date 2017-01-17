CINCINNATI -- Three undefeated area boys’ basketball teams remain undefeated in the WCPO.com Power 9 rankings this week.

Moeller (13-0), Summit Country Day (12-0) and Wyoming (11-0) have very impressive resumes and continued to show their talent in various matchups this past week.

Let’s take a closer look at the “Power 9” which is based on strength of schedule, overall statistical success and our staff observations from the season.

1. Moeller

Record: 13-0

Last week’s ranking: No. 1.

This week’s schedule: At St. Xavier Friday. Versus Springfield Saturday.

The Crusaders are 13-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season. Moeller is a quick team with excellent balance and that showed during two quality wins over La Salle and Alter this past weekend.

“We have a lot of guys who can bring the ball up the floor,” senior guard Caleb Canter said. “Not just our point guard. It really hurts other teams not being able to pick on one guy.”

Sophomore guard Miles McBride continues to emerge as one of the area’s top players in the 2019 class. He had a season-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists Saturday night against Alter. This is a balanced team that has all the ingredients to make it to Columbus.

2. Oak Hills

Record: 12-1

Last week: No. 3

This week’s schedule: At Elder Tuesday. At Hamilton Friday.

The Highlanders defeated Lakota West by 30 on Friday night and Oak Hills was 67 percent from the 3-point line. Senior guard Ryan Batte (Ashland signee) had 11 points but the Highlanders showed their depth. Senior guard Luke Rudy had 17 points in a 50-43 win over Fairfield Jan. 10. Three consecutive road games including at Elder, at Hamilton and Lakota East next week will prepare Oak Hills for a Jan. 27 rematch against visiting Mason.

3. La Salle

Record: 9-2

Last week: No. 2

This week’s schedule: At Colerain Tuesday. Versus St. Michael’s (Canada) Friday. Versus Windsor Kennedy (Canada) 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Lancers should have senior guard CJ Fleming (shoulder) back this week. The Lancers won four consecutive games without him and showed resilience minus their leader. A 10-point loss to Moeller was a bit deceiving. The Lancers gave Moeller everything it could handle, especially in the first half. Coach Dan Fleming didn’t like the effort La Salle gave against Moeller, but that is a challenge to his team to improve and not an indictment of the talent on the floor.

4. Mason

Record: 9-1

Last week: No. 4

This week’s schedule: Versus Kings Tuesday. Versus Fairfield Friday.

The Comets had no trouble with two GMC opponents last week by earning wins over Sycamore (74-38) and Colerain (85-50). This week should be a better test with Kings and Fairfield. Seniors Eddie Puisis (17.5 ppg.) and Matt King (12.6 ppg.) continue to lead the Comets offensively.

5. Summit Country Day

Record: 12-0

Last week: No. 5.

This week’s schedule: At North College Hill Friday.

A light week for the Silver Knights, who are ranked No. 1 in the AP Division III state poll. Summit won its two conference games last week by a combined 69 points. Three players average double figures in scoring including seniors Sam Martin (16.3 ppg.), Alex Dahling (16.2 ppg.) and TJ Walker (12.5).

6. Roger Bacon

Record: 11-2

Last week: No. 8

This week’s schedule: At McNicholas Friday. At Woodward Saturday.

The Spartans jump up a few spots this week and should be given credit for their schedule this week. Roger Bacon played at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Monday before back-to-back road games at McNicholas and at Woodward this weekend. The Spartans defeated Tipp City Bethel 74-54 Monday at Trenta Arena in Kettering. Sophomore Alec Pfriem had 22 points to lead the Spartans.

Roger Bacon was No. 3 last week in the AP Division III state poll. There were four players in double-digit scoring averages entering this week including seniors James Johnson (12.7 ppg.) and Justin Johnson (11.4 ppg.) and Craig McGee (10.8 ppg.) and Pfriem (11.3 ppg.).

7. Taft

Record: 11-1

Last week: No. 7

This week’s schedule: Versus Aiken Friday. Versus Cleveland East Tech Saturday.

The Senators didn’t play Jan. 14 due to Chicago Taft being stranded in Indianapolis because of icy conditions. But the Senators defeated Western Hills 96-57 earlier in the week. The Senators outscored the Mustangs 35-16 in the fourth quarter.

8. Wyoming

Record: 11-0

Last week: No. 6

This week’s schedule: Versus Reading Tuesday. At Deer Park Friday.

Wyoming defeated Little Miami 46-38 Monday night. The Cowboys had three players with 20-plus points in the 86-52 win at Finneytown Friday night. Senior Lonnie Grayson had a game-high 27 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Joey Edmonds had 23 points and Garyn Prater 22. Grayson scored 31 Saturday night in a 63-53 win at Badin.

9. Franklin

Record: 10-1

Last week: Unranked

This week’s schedule: At Eaton Tuesday. Versus Waynesville Friday.

Luke Kennard receives the headlines, but for the second straight year the Wildcats are doing well without their community legend.

Coach Brian Bales gets the most out of his teams every year and it’s showing again. Junior guard Payton Knott had 17 points and five assists in a 54-47 win at Brookville Friday. Junior Ryan Montgomery -- Franklin’s football standout who was recently offered by Toledo -- had 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 64-40 win over visiting Oakwood Jan. 10.