CINCINNATI -- The Ohio high school girls’ basketball season is approaching a month from the start of the sectional tournaments across the state.

This Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend will provide a significant test for multiple area teams making a trek up north to play in the nationally recognized Classic in the Country Challenge.

The season’s first Associated Press statewide media polls are scheduled to be announced Tuesday.

Let’s take a closer look at this week’s “Power 9.”

1. Mason

Record: 10-0

Last week’s ranking: No. 1.

This week’s schedule: Versus Middletown Wednesday. Versus Homestead (Indiana) in Berlin, Ohio Saturday. Versus Gates Mills Gilmour Academy in Berlin, Ohio Sunday.

The Comets continue to be ranked No. 13 nationally by the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 rankings.

Mason travels a few hours north to Berlin, Ohio this weekend for the prestigious Classic in the Country Challenge. Watch for Saturday night’s game with Homestead (Indiana). Homestead (16-1) is ranked No. 15 nationally by the MaxPreps Freeman Rankings (computer rankings).

