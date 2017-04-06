NEWPORT -- Construction on the planned SkyWheel won't start until later this year at the earliest.

New plans to meet the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' concerns about drilling into the floodwall were agreed upon by the city and developer at the end of March, said Tom Fromme, Newport city manager.

The new plan will no longer compromise the floodwall, said Matthew Stack, managing director of Koch Development in St Louis, instead putting access above and over the levee. The base structure will now be built on Riverboat Row closer to the Ohio River.

Access to the ride will be from a 50-foot-long pier that will be large enough for people attending Newport festivals to be able to find another shelter from sun and rain, Fromme said.

"That's a good thing for the city," he said.

Currently, crowds can find shelter only under the nearby Taylor Southgate Bridge.

Stack said it would take two to four months to complete the engineering for the new structure. Those plans will then be submitted to the Corps of Engineers. It's unknown how much time the Corps will need to review the new plans or whether they will want more changes.

WCPO Insiders can find out more about the plans for the Newport SkyWheel, what you can see from the top of it and when it's expected to start spinning.