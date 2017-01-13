CINCINNATI - The Belterra twins made some noise in the Cincinnati casino market last month, with a combined $16.2 million in revenue at the two local gaming properties owned by Pinnacle Entertainment Corp.

That means they came within $150,000 of matching the market leader Jack Cincinnati Casino Downtown.

“Obviously the market trends are positive for us,” said Blair Bendel, vice president of marketing for Las Vegas-based Pinnacle. “I wouldn’t say we look at it as, ‘We’re No. 1 in the market.’ We just continue to focus on how do we have a great guest experience.”

Records from regulators in Ohio and Indiana show the region’s six gaming establishments raked in $61.1 million last month, down 2 percent from a year ago.

Belterra Park in Anderson Township hit a four-month high of $6.6 million, a 10 percent increase over last December. Belterra Resort Casino in Florence, Indiana, soared 17 percent to $9.6 million.

Jack Casino enjoyed its highest revenue in eight months, but its $16.3 million December was still down 8 percent from the same period last year.

