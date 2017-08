COVINGTON, Ky. -- Lynn Dziad has a passion for popsicles.

When asked how many of the frozen treats she sells at Shiver, the small Mainstrasse Village shop she opened in July, Dziad said, laughing, “I was going to start with a dozen flavors, but now I can’t stop.”

Shiver, located at 522 Philadelphia St. across from Goebel Park, currently offers more than 25 popsicle varieties. Flavors include health-conscious choices such as sugar-free strawberry pops made with fresh fruit, a classic creamsicle and specialty popsicles made with wine, Guinness beer or rum.

“I’ve also got a great margarita and strawberry margarita,” Dziad said.

The alcohol-infused popsicles contain about 3 percent alcohol by volume. Dziad makes all of Shiver’s popsicles; most include a Greek yogurt base and fresh ingredients.

Insiders can learn more about Shiver and the flavors it offers.