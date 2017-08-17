COVINGTON, Ky. -- Lynn Dziad has a passion for popsicles.

When asked how many of the frozen treats she sells at Shiver, the small Mainstrasse Village shop she opened in July, Dziad said, laughing, “I was going to start with a dozen flavors, but now I can’t stop.”

Shiver, located at 522 Philadelphia St. across from Goebel Park, offers more than 25 popsicle varieties. Flavors include health-conscious choices such as sugar-free strawberry pops made with fresh fruit, a classic creamsicle and specialty popsicles for adults made with wine, Guinness beer or rum.

“I’ve also got a great margarita and strawberry margarita,” Dziad said.

The alcohol-infused popsicles contain about 3 percent alcohol by volume. Dziad makes all of Shiver’s popsicles; most include a Greek yogurt base and fresh ingredients.

“I’m just passionate about the incredible variety that can be achieved with just a popsicle,” she said. “Someone suggested making a popsicle out of candy like Sour Patch Kids or Whoppers. I learned Whoppers float and they stay crunchy when frozen. It makes for an interesting texture.”

Dziad said she began making homemade ice creams while living in Hawaii for seven years. After moving back to Northern Kentucky a few years ago, she began making popsicles.

“There’s just something nostalgic about walking around with a popsicle on a stick,” Dziad said.

She started selling her creations at local community events about 14 months ago. That venture inspired her to look for a permanent shop location.

“I have loved doing the music festivals and events,” Dziad said. “I had people start coming up to me and asking, ‘Where can I get this tomorrow?’”

Dziad said that she already has regular customers despite being open less than a month. Some visitors are prompting her to tweak how she operates her business, she added.

“Every day I have kids come in here who can’t afford a popsicle,” she said. “I’m going to collect donations to provide popsicles to them. I’m trying to work my way through the best way to do that now.”

Shiver is open from noon-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.