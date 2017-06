CINCINNATI - Local department stores have been spared so far in a Macy's cost-cutting quest to close about 100 stores nationwide.

But that doesn’t mean the company isn’t working on real estate deals in Cincinnati.

At the International Council of Shopping Centers convention in Las Vegas last month, local real estate brokers were buzzing about the possible sale of Macy’s Florence Mall furniture store. Florence Mayor Diane Whalen has been working the grapevine and is convinced a deal is being explored.

“I’ve heard there have been discussions,” Whalen said. “There’s probably some movement to gauge interest on the parcel. But there are no definitive plans.”

Macy’s is also trying to sell a half-acre parcel that’s part of its Tri-County Mall property, said Andrew Feinblatt, founding principal at OnSite Retail Group LLC. The Princeton Pike outlot once held a tire store, but is now vacant.

“Macy’s is working with a developer called InSight Real Estate LLC, marketing that pad for redevelopment,” Feinblatt said. “I’m actively involved in a deal with them for that pad.”

Macy’s declined to comment about either property, as did Insight Real Estate, Tri-County Mall and Florence Mall owner General Growth Properties.

It’s the first indication that Macy’s is scouring the Tri-State for real estate value. And it comes just a few days after company officials told Wall Street analysts that it will need to increase cost cutting and real estate sales to “offset the negative” of lower than expected profit margins in the first half of this year.

Macy’s Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said profits are declining because of “excess inventory,” the “promotional nature of the beauty business” and price competition in home stores and “tech watches,” a revelation that caused the company’s stock to fall seven percent June 6.

“By the fall season though, we do expect the inventory to be in line, and we have offset strategies that we believe will help to make up some of the negative impact of those other three factors,” Hoguet said.

WCPO Insiders will learn how Macy's is trying to tap its "treasure trove" of real estate assets, based on its June 6 investor presentation.