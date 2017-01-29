MASON, Ohio — Jasmine Ballew relishes games like the slugfest Saturday between her Lakota West girls’ basketball team and Greater Miami Conference rival, Mason.

West (16-2 overall), ranked No. 2 in the WCPO Power 9 Ohio girls’ basketball rankings, went into Mason (15-2) Saturday and rallied past No. 1 Mason for a 64-61 win, tying the Comets atop the GMC standings with four league games remaining. Mason had led by 11 in the first half.

Both teams are 11-1 in the conference.

Ballew, a junior forward, scored 13 in the game, making 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Junior guard Sarah Jones tied her career high with 19 points for the Firebirds, making 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

“That’s the type of game I want to play in,” Ballew said. “That was fun. I know my teammates have my back and we were all for it.”

Jones hit four of her five trys in the first half. Once Mason expanded its lead to 22-11 early in the second quarter, Jones drilled a 3-pointer to make it 22-14. A couple possessions later, she was there again with a 3-pointer to make it 23-19.

“They were pretty big just to keep us in the game because our shots weren’t really falling,” Jones said. “I just stepped up and made the shots.”

Then Ballew showed up. Her first triple of the game drew the Firebirds to within three points again at 25-22 late in the second quarter and her second tied the game at 27-27 with 2:10 to play before halftime. Mason went into halftime with a 30-28 lead, but West had the momentum.

“I knew my coach needed me there and my coach needed me to make a play,” Ballew said. “I went ahead and took it.”

Ballew’s 3-pointer to open the third quarter gave the Firebirds the lead for good at 31-30. It was the first lead for West since Jones’s first trey made it 3-2 early on.

