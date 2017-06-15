CINCINNATI - He’s 71 years old now and trying to re-energize. So, it’s only natural that Frisch’s Big Boy would join the empty nesters and millennials leasing new space Downtown.

Frisch’s Restaurants announced Thursday that it will open a 90-to-100 seat restaurant in the Carew Tower early next year. The restaurant will face Fifth Street next to Boi Na Braza Brazilian Steak House. Frisch's will hire up to 80 employees to operate the new store.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Frisch’s CEO Jason Vaughn. “When you think about Carew Tower as a historic building. We have a heritage brand like Frisch’s. The city is resurging, family orientated. We felt like, what a great fit for Frisch’s to be back Downtown to serve those guests.”

Jason Vaughn

Carew Tower did not respond to WCPO questions about the deal.

The new store will end a 14-year hiatus for the company, which closed its Sixth Street location in 2004. But a lot has changed for Big Boy in those 14 years. The founding Maier family, which controlled Frisch’s for generations, sold the publicly traded company in 2015 to NRD Capital in Atlanta.

Frisch’s now employs about 6,800 people at 121 stores. That’s 700 more employees compared to two years ago with the same number of restaurants. Headquarters and commissary employment is down about 18 percent to 155.

In his 14 months as CEO, Vaughn has experimented with new menu items and tested new technology and store formats, all the while honoring company traditions like Frisch’s sponsorship of the Cincinnati Ballet’s annual Nutcracker performance. Frisch’s announced a four-year renewal last December.

Vaughn said Frisch’s best chance for growth is to hold onto its heritage while evolving to keep pace with industry trends. Its Primetime Burger lineup is an example, tapping into the gourmet burger trend without hampering sales of its traditional sandwiches like the Big Boy, Brawny Lad and Swiss Miss.

“We are selling more Big Boys than we have in several years,” Vaugh said. “It is still the most popular thing on the menu. By adding new things, we’ve been able to bring new users in.”

Vaughn said the Primetime lineup and a $5 combo promotion caused younger customers to try the Big Boy sandwich for the first time last year.

“Once they try it they’re hooked on it,” he said.

