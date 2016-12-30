CINCINNATI -- Jeff Bagwell, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Trevor Hoffman, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez, Curt Schilling, Larry Walker.

That’s my baseball Hall of Fame ballot, which I just dropped off at the Crookshank Postal Carrier Station. It should get postmarked before Dec. 31, so it will count.

Do you disagree? I completely understand if you do. Last year, I would have disagreed with it myself.

I finally gave in and voted for Bonds and Clemens. They are clearly the most deserving players on the ballot based on numbers, and it’s not even close. Bonds has a 162.4 WAR (Wins Above Replacement), Clemens has a 140.3. Mussina has the next highest at 83.0.

Roger Clemens won seven Cy Young Awards in his career, the most of any player in history. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

But I, like all right-thinking people, believe that Bonds and Clemens inflated those gaudy numbers by using performance-enhancing drugs. That’s why I didn’t vote for them in past years.

Why the change of mind?

The biggest reason was that Bud Selig’s hasty election to the Hall seemed hypocritical to me. It said: We’ll honor the man who presided over the "Steroid Era," but not honor players who used steroids. In my mind, Selig colluded in the "Steroid Era."

